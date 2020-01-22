Manitowoc Co Up 26.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MTW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on October 24th, 2019 at $12.48. In approximately 3 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 26.33% as of today's recent price of $15.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Manitowoc Co have traded between a low of $10.49 and a high of $19.77 and are now at $15.76, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.

