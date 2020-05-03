Manhattan Assoc Shares Down 14.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MANH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) on February 7th, 2020 at $77.42. In approximately 4 weeks, Manhattan Assoc has returned 14.75% as of today's recent price of $66.00.

Manhattan Assoc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.46 and a 52-week low of $40.83 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $66.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. provides information technology solutions for distribution centers. The solutions are designed to enable the efficient movement of goods through the supply chain. The Company's solutions optimize the receipt, storage, and distribution of inventory, as well as manage equipment and personnel within a distribution center.

