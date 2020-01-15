Manhattan Assoc Up 87.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MANH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) on January 9th, 2019 at $45.10. In approximately 12 months, Manhattan Assoc has returned 87.16% as of today's recent price of $84.41.

Manhattan Assoc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.12 and a 52-week low of $40.83 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $84.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. provides information technology solutions for distribution centers. The solutions are designed to enable the efficient movement of goods through the supply chain. The Company's solutions optimize the receipt, storage, and distribution of inventory, as well as manage equipment and personnel within a distribution center.

