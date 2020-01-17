Mallinckrodt Shares Up 75.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) on October 23rd, 2019 at $2.99. In approximately 3 months, Mallinckrodt has returned 75.25% as of today's recent price of $5.24.

Mallinckrodt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.33 and a 52-week low of $1.43 and are now trading 266% above that low price at $5.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 4.5%.

Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty pharmaceutical products and diagnostic imaging agents. The Company specializes in the manufacturing of pain management medications. Mallinckrodt offers its products to major wholesalers and retail drug store chains worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mallinckrodt shares.

