Mallinckrodt Has Returned 79.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) on October 23rd, 2019 at $2.99. In approximately 4 months, Mallinckrodt has returned 79.17% as of today's recent price of $5.36.

Over the past year, Mallinckrodt has traded in a range of $1.43 to $27.33 and is now at $5.36, 275% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 5.9% lower and 4.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty pharmaceutical products and diagnostic imaging agents. The Company specializes in the manufacturing of pain management medications. Mallinckrodt offers its products to major wholesalers and retail drug store chains worldwide.

