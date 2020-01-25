Mallinckrodt Up 72.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) on October 23rd, 2019 at $2.99. In approximately 3 months, Mallinckrodt has returned 72.91% as of today's recent price of $5.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Mallinckrodt share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $27.33 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 4.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 6.0%.

Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty pharmaceutical products and diagnostic imaging agents. The Company specializes in the manufacturing of pain management medications. Mallinckrodt offers its products to major wholesalers and retail drug store chains worldwide.

