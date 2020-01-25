Malibu Boats-A Shares Up 52.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MBUU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Malibu Boats-A (NASDAQ:MBUU) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.96. In approximately 5 months, Malibu Boats-A has returned 52.13% as of today's recent price of $44.05.

Malibu Boats-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.95 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. The Company produces sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats offers its products in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Malibu Boats-A shares.

