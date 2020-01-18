Malibu Boats-A Shares Up 47.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MBUU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Malibu Boats-A (NASDAQ:MBUU) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.96. In approximately 5 months, Malibu Boats-A has returned 47.19% as of today's recent price of $42.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Malibu Boats-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.79 and a high of $47.95 and are now at $41.74, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 2.00% higher over the past week, respectively.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. The Company produces sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats offers its products in the United States.

