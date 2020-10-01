Malibu Boats-A Shares Up 38.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MBUU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Malibu Boats-A (NASDAQ:MBUU) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.96. In approximately 4 months, Malibu Boats-A has returned 38.21% as of today's recent price of $40.02.

Malibu Boats-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.95 and a 52-week low of $24.79 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $40.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. The Company produces sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats offers its products in the United States.

