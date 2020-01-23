Magellan Health Up 19.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MGLN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) on October 28th, 2019 at $64.81. In approximately 3 months, Magellan Health has returned 19.24% as of today's recent price of $77.28.

Over the past year, Magellan Health has traded in a range of $49.50 to $84.71 and is now at $77.28, 56% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Magellan Health, Inc. coordinates and manages the delivery of behavioral healthcare treatment services. The Company provides services through its contracted network of third-party treatment providers which includes psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric hospitals, and residential treatment centers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Magellan Health shares.

