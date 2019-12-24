Macy'S Inc Has Returned 49.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (M)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macy'S Inc (:M) on November 15th, 2018 at $32.11. In approximately 13 months, Macy'S Inc has returned 49.86% as of today's recent price of $16.10.

Over the past year, Macy'S Inc has traded in a range of $14.11 to $31.99 and is now at $16.10, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Macy's, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The Company also operates direct mail catalog and electronic commerce subsidiaries. Macy's retail stores sell a wide range of merchandise, including men, women, and children apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Macy'S Inc.

Log in and add Macy'S Inc (M) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.