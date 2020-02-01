Macy'S Inc Has Returned 47.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (M)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macy'S Inc (:M) on November 15th, 2018 at $32.11. In approximately 14 months, Macy'S Inc has returned 47.31% as of today's recent price of $16.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Macy'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.11 and a high of $31.99 and are now at $16.92, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Macy's, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The Company also operates direct mail catalog and electronic commerce subsidiaries. Macy's retail stores sell a wide range of merchandise, including men, women, and children apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

