Macy'S Inc Down 32.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (M)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macy'S Inc (:M) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.51. In approximately 2 weeks, Macy'S Inc has returned 32.62% as of today's recent price of $10.45.

Macy'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.33 and a 52-week low of $11.01 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $11.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Macy's, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The Company also operates direct mail catalog and electronic commerce subsidiaries. Macy's retail stores sell a wide range of merchandise, including men, women, and children apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

