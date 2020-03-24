Macquarie Infras Down 61.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) on February 25th, 2020 at $41.48. In approximately 4 weeks, Macquarie Infras has returned 61.50% as of today's recent price of $15.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Macquarie Infras share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.50 and a high of $45.93 and are now at $16.46, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) owns, operates, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure businesses. The Company's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, airport services, gas processing and distribution, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. MIC serves customers worldwide.

