Macom Technology Shares Down 32.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MTSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) on February 26th, 2020 at $26.52. In approximately 1 month, Macom Technology has returned 32.83% as of today's recent price of $17.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Macom Technology share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.48 and a high of $31.86 and are now at $17.81, 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions. The Company supplies semiconductors, active and passive components, and sub-assemblies for use in radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave applications. MACOM Technology Solutions serves customers throughout the United States.

