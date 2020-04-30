Macom Technology Shares Up 49.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MTSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) on April 6th, 2020 at $20.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Macom Technology has returned 49.31% as of today's recent price of $30.49.

Macom Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.86 and a 52-week low of $12.48 and are now trading 144% above that low price at $30.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions. The Company supplies semiconductors, active and passive components, and sub-assemblies for use in radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave applications. MACOM Technology Solutions serves customers throughout the United States.

