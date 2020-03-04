Mack-Cali Realty Has Returned 28.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) on March 9th, 2020 at $18.97. In approximately 4 weeks, Mack-Cali Realty has returned 28.82% as of today's recent price of $13.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Mack-Cali Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.40 and a high of $24.88 and are now at $13.50, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 3.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self administered, and self managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, construction, and other tenant related services for its class A real estate portfolio. The Properties are primarily office and office flex buildings located in the Northeast.

