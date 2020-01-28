Macerich Co Has Returned 18.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) on October 2nd, 2019 at $29.36. In approximately 4 months, Macerich Co has returned 18.17% as of today's recent price of $24.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.15 and a high of $47.05 and are now at $24.05. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Macerich Co.

