Lydall Inc Has Returned 62.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LDL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) on March 26th, 2020 at $6.87. In approximately 1 month, Lydall Inc has returned 62.56% as of today's recent price of $11.16.

Over the past year, Lydall Inc has traded in a range of $4.79 to $26.99 and is now at $11.16, 133% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Lydall, Inc. develops and manufactures engineered materials for a variety of applications. The Company develops and manufactures engineered specialty papers, automotive heat shields, acoustical barriers, and medical filtration and bioprocessing components.The Company's fabricated products are sold to original equipment manufacturers.

