Luminex Corp Shares (LMNX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) on November 25th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 2 months, Luminex Corp has returned 7.26% as of today's recent price of $22.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Luminex Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $28.33 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and markets biological testing technologies with applications throughout the clinical diagnostic and life science industries. The Company's open-architecture technologies enable large numbers of biological tests (bioassays) to be conducted and analyzed quickly and accurately.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Luminex Corp.

