Luminex Corp Shares Up 35.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LMNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) on November 25th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 5 months, Luminex Corp has returned 35.37% as of today's recent price of $28.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Luminex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.35 and a high of $30.90 and are now at $29.71, 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and markets biological testing technologies with applications throughout the clinical diagnostic and life science industries. The Company's open-architecture technologies enable large numbers of biological tests (bioassays) to be conducted and analyzed quickly and accurately.

