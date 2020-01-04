Luminex Corp Shares Up 30.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LMNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) on November 25th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 4 months, Luminex Corp has returned 30.17% as of today's recent price of $27.53.

Luminex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.90 and a 52-week low of $17.35 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $27.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and markets biological testing technologies with applications throughout the clinical diagnostic and life science industries. The Company's open-architecture technologies enable large numbers of biological tests (bioassays) to be conducted and analyzed quickly and accurately.

