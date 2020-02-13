Luminex Corp Up 15.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LMNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) on November 25th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 3 months, Luminex Corp has returned 15.89% as of today's recent price of $24.51.

Luminex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.82 and a 52-week low of $17.35 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $24.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and markets biological testing technologies with applications throughout the clinical diagnostic and life science industries. The Company's open-architecture technologies enable large numbers of biological tests (bioassays) to be conducted and analyzed quickly and accurately.

