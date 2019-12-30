Lumentum Hol Shares Up 39.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LITE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) on October 28th, 2019 at $57.10. In approximately 2 months, Lumentum Hol has returned 39.40% as of today's recent price of $79.59.

Lumentum Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.20 and a 52-week low of $37.31 and are now trading 113% above that low price at $79.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% higher and 3.29% higher over the past week, respectively.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies optical and photonic products. Lumentum Holdings serves customers worldwide.

