Lumentum Hol Up 41.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LITE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) on October 28th, 2019 at $57.10. In approximately 2 months, Lumentum Hol has returned 41.15% as of today's recent price of $80.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Lumentum Hol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.28 and a high of $82.71 and are now at $80.59, 100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies optical and photonic products. Lumentum Holdings serves customers worldwide.

