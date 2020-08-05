Lumber Liquidato Up 29.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lumber Liquidato (NYSE:LL) on April 9th, 2020 at $5.63. In approximately 4 weeks, Lumber Liquidato has returned 29.66% as of today's recent price of $7.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Lumber Liquidato share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.77 and a high of $13.46 and are now at $7.30, 94% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. retails hardwood flooring in the United States. The Company sells domestic and exotic wood species in both prefinished and unfinished forms.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lumber Liquidato shares.

Log in and add Lumber Liquidato (LL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.