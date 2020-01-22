Lululemon Ath Shares Up 21.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LULU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) on September 6th, 2019 at $201.10. In approximately 5 months, Lululemon Ath has returned 21.37% as of today's recent price of $244.07.

Over the past year, Lululemon Ath has traded in a range of $141.01 to $247.51 and is now at $244.07, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

lululemon Athletica Inc. designs and retails athletic clothing products. The Company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. lululemon serves customers worldwide.

