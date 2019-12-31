Lululemon Ath Up 14.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LULU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) on September 6th, 2019 at $201.10. In approximately 4 months, Lululemon Ath has returned 14.34% as of today's recent price of $229.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lululemon Ath have traded between a low of $110.71 and a high of $235.50 and are now at $231.29, which is 109% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

lululemon Athletica Inc. designs and retails athletic clothing products. The Company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. lululemon serves customers worldwide.

