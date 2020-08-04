Ltc Properties Down 29.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) on February 28th, 2020 at $44.82. In approximately 1 month, Ltc Properties has returned 29.27% as of today's recent price of $31.70.

Over the past year, Ltc Properties has traded in a range of $24.49 to $53.04 and is now at $31.70, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in long-term health care facilities, assisted living residences, and schools through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions, and other investments.

