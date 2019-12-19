Lsi Industries Shares Up 99.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LYTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lsi Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) on April 5th, 2019 at $2.99. In approximately 9 months, Lsi Industries has returned 98.99% as of today's recent price of $5.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lsi Industries have traded between a low of $2.48 and a high of $6.46 and are now at $5.94, which is 140% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

LSI Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of lighting fixtures, menu board systems, and graphic products. The Company sells its products to the petroleum and convenience store market, the multi-site retail market such as restaurants and automobile dealerships, and the commercial and industrial lighting market.

