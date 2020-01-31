Lowe'S Cos Inc Shares Up 8.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) on August 21st, 2019 at $108.68. In approximately 5 months, Lowe'S Cos Inc has returned 8.22% as of today's recent price of $117.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Lowe'S Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.60 and a high of $123.14 and are now at $117.61, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that distributes building materials and supplies through stores in the United States. The Company offers a complete line of products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and property maintenance.

