Louisiana-Pacifi Up 28.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LPX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.32. In approximately 5 months, Louisiana-Pacifi has returned 28.54% as of today's recent price of $31.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Louisiana-Pacifi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.82 and a high of $32.52 and are now at $31.26, 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Louisiana-Pacifi shares.

Log in and add Louisiana-Pacifi (LPX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.