Loral Space & Co Has Returned 7.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LORL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Loral Space & Co (NASDAQ:LORL) on January 7th, 2020 at $33.04. In approximately 1 month, Loral Space & Co has returned 7.54% as of today's recent price of $35.53.

Loral Space & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.76 and a 52-week low of $30.45 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $35.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. operates as a satellite communications company. The Company manages a fleet of telecommunications satellites, manage a global network that integrates our satellites with terrestrial facilities, and owns rights to numerous orbital slots.

