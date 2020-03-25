Loral Space & Co Down 56.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LORL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Loral Space & Co (NASDAQ:LORL) on February 24th, 2020 at $33.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Loral Space & Co has returned 56.13% as of today's recent price of $14.61.

Over the past year, Loral Space & Co has traded in a range of $14.07 to $42.76 and is now at $14.61, 4% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. operates as a satellite communications company. The Company manages a fleet of telecommunications satellites, manage a global network that integrates our satellites with terrestrial facilities, and owns rights to numerous orbital slots.

