Loral Space & Co Down 51.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LORL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Loral Space & Co (NASDAQ:LORL) on February 24th, 2020 at $33.30. In approximately 1 month, Loral Space & Co has returned 51.20% as of today's recent price of $16.25.

Loral Space & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.76 and a 52-week low of $13.68 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $16.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. operates as a satellite communications company. The Company manages a fleet of telecommunications satellites, manage a global network that integrates our satellites with terrestrial facilities, and owns rights to numerous orbital slots.

