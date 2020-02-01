Logmein Inc Has Returned 10.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LOGM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) on November 15th, 2019 at $77.77. In approximately 2 months, Logmein Inc has returned 10.36% as of today's recent price of $85.83.

Logmein Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.87 and a 52-week low of $62.02 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $85.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

LogMeIn, Inc. offers remote connectivity services to computers for mobile professionals, and help desk and systems administrators worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Logmein Inc shares.

