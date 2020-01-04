Loews Corp Shares Down 32.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (L)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Loews Corp (NYSE:L) on February 25th, 2020 at $51.31. In approximately 1 month, Loews Corp has returned 32.24% as of today's recent price of $34.76.

Loews Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.88 and a 52-week low of $28.52 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $34.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

