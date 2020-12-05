Loews Corp Has Returned 11.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (L)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Loews Corp (NYSE:L) on April 16th, 2020 at $33.79. In approximately 4 weeks, Loews Corp has returned 11.10% as of today's recent price of $30.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Loews Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.52 and a high of $56.88 and are now at $30.04, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

