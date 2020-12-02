Lockheed Martin Shares Up 13.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on November 12th, 2019 at $384.53. In approximately 3 months, Lockheed Martin has returned 13.53% as of today's recent price of $436.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lockheed Martin have traded between a low of $292.53 and a high of $442.53 and are now at $436.54, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security company that primarily researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates advanced technology products and services. The Company businesses span space, telecommunications, electronics, information and services, aeronautics, energy, and systems integration. Lockheed Martin operates worldwide.

