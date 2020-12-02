SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) on October 31st, 2019 at $113.34. In approximately 3 months, Eli Lilly & Co has returned 26.94% as of today's recent price of $143.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have traded between a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 and are now at $143.87, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 1.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eli Lilly & Co.

Log in and add Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.