Lkq Corp Shares (LKQ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) on March 26th, 2020 at $21.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Lkq Corp has returned 3.46% as of today's recent price of $22.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lkq Corp have traded between a low of $13.31 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $19.90, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

