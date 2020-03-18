Lkq Corp Shares Down 36.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LKQ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) on January 27th, 2020 at $33.19. In approximately 2 months, Lkq Corp has returned 36.28% as of today's recent price of $21.15.

Over the past year, Lkq Corphas traded in a range of $19.84 to $36.63 and are now at $19.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

