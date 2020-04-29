Lkq Corp Shares Up 19.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LKQ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) on March 26th, 2020 at $21.27. In approximately 1 month, Lkq Corp has returned 19.09% as of today's recent price of $25.33.

Lkq Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.63 and a 52-week low of $13.31 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $25.33 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 2.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

