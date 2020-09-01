Lkq Corp Up 27.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LKQ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) on September 9th, 2019 at $27.19. In approximately 4 months, Lkq Corp has returned 27.46% as of today's recent price of $34.65.

Over the past year, Lkq Corp has traded in a range of $23.65 to $36.63 and is now at $34.65, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

