SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (:RAMP) on March 26th, 2020 at $32.14. In approximately 2 months, LiveRamp Holdings Inc has returned 15.99% as of today's recent price of $37.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc have traded between a low of $23.44 and a high of $57.66 and are now at $37.21, which is 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Log in and add LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.