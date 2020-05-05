LiveRamp Holdings Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RAMP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (:RAMP) on March 26th, 2020 at $32.14. In approximately 1 month, LiveRamp Holdings Inc has returned 12.73% as of today's recent price of $36.23.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.76 and a 52-week low of $23.44 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $36.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Log in and add LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.