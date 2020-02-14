Liveperson Inc Has Returned 6.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LPSN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) on January 21st, 2020 at $42.21. In approximately 3 weeks, Liveperson Inc has returned 6.56% as of today's recent price of $44.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Liveperson Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.43 and a high of $45.21 and are now at $44.98, 84% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

LivePerson, Inc. provides technology that facilitates real-time sales and customer service for companies doing business on the Internet. The Company offers an application services including real-time interaction technology as an outsourced services. LivePerson enablers its clients to communicate directly with Internet users via text-based chat.

