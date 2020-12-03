Liveperson Inc Has Returned 45.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LPSN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) on February 14th, 2020 at $35.73. In approximately 4 weeks, Liveperson Inc has returned 45.70% as of today's recent price of $19.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Liveperson Inc have traded between the current low of $18.31 and a high of $45.21 and are now at $19.40. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 2.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

LivePerson, Inc. provides technology that facilitates real-time sales and customer service for companies doing business on the Internet. The Company offers an application services including real-time interaction technology as an outsourced services. LivePerson enablers its clients to communicate directly with Internet users via text-based chat.

