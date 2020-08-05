Live Nation Ente Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LYV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) on April 9th, 2020 at $39.37. In approximately 4 weeks, Live Nation Ente has returned 2.24% as of today's recent price of $38.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Nation Ente have traded between a low of $21.70 and a high of $76.60 and are now at $38.49, which is 77% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet. The Company also offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and theaters.

