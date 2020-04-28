Littelfuse Inc Has Returned 5.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LFUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) on March 26th, 2020 at $132.37. In approximately 1 month, Littelfuse Inc has returned 5.75% as of today's recent price of $139.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Littelfuse Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.63 and a high of $206.00 and are now at $139.98, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Littelfuse, Inc. manufactures and sells fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in the automotive, electronic, and general industrial markets. The Company also makes relays, switches, circuit breakers, and indicator lights. Littelfuse sells its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Littelfuse Inc shares.

Log in and add Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.